New home, new challenge – Vincent Atingah ready for Gold Stars stint

Vincent Atingah

Experienced defender, Vincent Atingah has reacted to his move to Bibiani Gold Stars.

The centre-back on Tuesday, November 28, signed a deal to become a new player of the Ghana Premier League club on a free transfer.



“Bibiani Goldstars today have completed the signing of highly-rated Centre Back, Vincent Adae Atingah who last played for Medeama SC.

“Welcome Miner,” Bibiani Gold Stars said in a post on X to announce the signing of the defender.