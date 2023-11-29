New home, new challenge – Vincent Atingah ready for Gold Stars stint

Menu ›
Wed, 29 Nov 2023 Source: footballghana.com
Experienced defender, Vincent Atingah has reacted to his move to Bibiani Gold Stars.
The centre-back on Tuesday, November 28, signed a deal to become a new player of the Ghana Premier League club on a free transfer.
“Bibiani Goldstars today have completed the signing of highly-rated Centre Back, Vincent Adae Atingah who last played for Medeama SC.
“Welcome Miner,” Bibiani Gold Stars said in a post on X to announce the signing of the defender.
