New signing Matthew Cudjoe absent as Legon Cities unveil 12 recruits

The Royals begin their league campaign against Berekum Chelsea

Teenage sensation Matthew Cudjoe was left out of the new players unveiled by Legon Cities ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Royals unveiled 12 new players with Ghana's all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan leading the charge.



Matthew Anim-Cudjoe who was signed by the club as part of Asamoah Gyan's deal was absent during the unveiling due to his engagement with national team assignment.



GHANAsoccernet.com got in touch with his manager Samuel Anim-Addo who confirmed the youngster will be unveiled by the club at a later date.



"They are going to unveil him soon", Samuel Anim Addo told GHANAsoccernet.com on the absence of the player from the current players unveiled.

