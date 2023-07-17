Newborn baby boy named after Andre Ayew in Dormaa to honour Black Stars captain

The baby was named after Ayew in honour of his exemplary leadership

Ghana captain, Andre Dede Ayew has been honoured in Dormaa as directed by Dormaahene, Nana Agyeman Badu II.

In June, the Black Stars captain led some of his teammates to play a ceremonial game in Dormaa Ahenkro organized by the BAC Group.



That was the first time the U20 FIFA World Cup winner had visited and played in the Bono Region.



Appreciative of the presence of the Black Stars captain and other Black Stars teammates, Dormaahene Nana Agyeman Badu II announced that the first male child that will be born at the Dormaa hospital the following day on July 23 will be named after Andre Ayew.



True to his words and the directive, the first male born to Mr. Appiah Tuffuor, a teacher with the Ghana Education Service at 02:05 am has been named after Andre Ayew.

Elated about the newborn, the Dormaahene has donated an undisclosed amount of money to the family.



This was done at the naming ceremony of the baby boy today which attracted a large gathering of residents in Dormaa to witness the historic occasion.



It is to honour Andre Ayew for his exemplary leadership.