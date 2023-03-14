Newcastle United pay another tribute to Christian Atsu as funeral draws close

Christian Atsu the cover of their matchday programme magazine

Newcastle United paid another tribute to the late Christian Atsu during their Premier League week 27 fixture against Wolves on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Atsu was on the cover of their matchday programme magazine. The magazine had an article written about the former Black Stars player.



The club acknowledged Atsu's humbleness and his big heart in the emotional article.



"There wasn't a day went by that he didn't say 'good morning ' or 'goodbye'," part of the article read.



Atsu spent the most time in a club at Newcastle, where he played for four seasons at the St. James Park.

He had a special connection with the fans who composed a chant for the Ghanaian to appreciate his talent and dedication.



Christian Atsu passed away n February 2023 after he was trapped to death in rubble following an earthquake in Turkey.



