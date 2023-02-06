0
Menu
Sports

Newcastle United react to news of Christian Atsu being 'trapped' after Turkey earthquake

Atsu 578980.jfif Christian Atsu

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League side, Newcastle United, are optimistic about positive news after former player Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped under rubble due to a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Newcastle via their official handle tweeted that they are confident about receiving good news about their ex-player.

"Praying for some positive news, @ChristianAtsu20," the club tweeted with an image of the Black Stars winger.

Christian Atsu is currently trending on Twitter as Ghanaians and football fans are hopeful the former FC Porto, Chelsea, Bournemouth, and Everton would be found safe and sound.

According to a report by a Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under rubble as a result of the earthquake that occurred in the Southern part of Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6, 2023.

According to CNN, over 1,500 people have died as rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble.

Christian Atsu scored the winning goal for Hatayaspor from a brilliant freekick in their 1-0 win over Kasimpasa on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Below is the club's tweet:



EE/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Related Articles: