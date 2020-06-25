Sports News

Newcastle United ready to sign Jeremy Doku from RSC Anderlecht

Premier League side, Newcastle United have expressed their interest in signing Ghanaian youngster, Jeremy Doku this summer.

The Anderlecht winger has attracted a lot of interest from European club following his impressive output for the Belgian side.



Liverpool and AC Milan are all sniffing around the winger.

However, the Magpies are desperate to sign the enterprising forward this summer.



Reports claim Anderlecht will demand 30 million euros for the youngster.

