Newcastle United remembers Christian Atsu's goal, assist against West Ham in 2017

Late Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu

Newcastle United has shared a video of one of Christian Atsu’s best performances for the club.

In a Premier League match between the Magpies and West Ham, Christian Atsu produced an assist and a goal as Newcastle came from a goal down to win 3-2.



Atsu first set up Newcastle’s second goal before scoring the goal that turned out to be the winner.



Christian Atsu received on the left flank and nutmegged Zabelata to set up Diame for Newcastle’s second goal.



Atsu then added his name to the score sheet by finishing off a brilliant counterattack to give Newcastle a two-goal cushion.

Andre Ayew who earlier missed a penalty for West Ham scored in the dying embers to make the scoreline 3-2.



Christian Atsu was on the books of Newcastle from 2016 to 2021 and made over 100 appearances for the Magpies.



Christian Atsu died in the earthquake that ravaged Turkey in February and was buried on Friday, March 17, 2023.



