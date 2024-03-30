Newcastle ball boy denies Mohammed Kudus chair for 'iconic' goal celebration

Kudus asking the ball boy for his chair

A Newcastle ball boy refused to give his chair to Mohammed Kudus to use for his goal celebration after scoring his seventh goal in the Premier League.

Kudus, who returned to action after missing Ghana’s friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda, scored and grabbed an assist in the Premier League match.



The 23-year-old midfielder scored the goal to put West Ham in the lead late in the first half at the St. James’ Park.



After scoring late in the first half to give West Ham a 2-1 lead, Kudus attempted to pull his signature celebration of simply taking a seat.



However, when Kudus asked for a chair from the ball boy to complete his celebration, he was denied.



Undeterred, Kudus, with the help of his teammates, improvised by sitting on the advertising board itself to celebrate his goal.



Kudus' unique celebration was born after he bagged a brace in West Ham’s recent 5-0 win over SC Freiburg in the Europa League.

The celebration has caught attention across social media platforms since then.



Despite Kudus’ impressive performance, West Ham couldn't maintain their lead and eventually lost 4-3 to Newcastle United.



Watch video below





Mohammed Kudus really wanted to celebrate on the ball boy’s stall ???????? pic.twitter.com/4LlkjVhPWW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 30, 2024

JNA/AE