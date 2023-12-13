Newcastle linked with a potential move to sign Dutch-Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey

English outfit, Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing striker Brian Brobbey from Ajax.

The English Premier League side is battling with a lot of injuries which has affected the play of the team as seen in the last few games of the side.



In a bid to turn things around, the club led by head coach Eddie Howe is plotting and wants to do serious business in the January transfer window.



According to reports, one of the players the club intends to try to sign is Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey.



The young striker has had his struggles in recent seasons but looks to be finally finding his feet.

He has scored four goals in the last four matches of Ajax and has established himself as one of the most in-form players in the Dutch Eredivisie.



In total, the 21-year-old striker has scored six goals and provided four assists after making 14 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie.



Besides Newcastle United, a few more clubs are said to be keeping tabs on Brian Brobbey.