Newcastle releases captivating documentary on Christian Atsu's life

Late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu

Premier League side Newcastle United have released an emotional documentary chronicling the life of the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Twasam Atsu.

Christian Atsu met his untimely demise in the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 18, 2023.



A year after his passing, Newcastle United, the club where Atsu had a profound impact during his career, travelled to Ghana to capture the life of their former player.



The documentary opens with Atsu's twin sisters reminiscing about their humble beginnings, growing up alongside their other ten siblings in a village in Ada Foah.



It paints a vivid picture of Atsu's journey from his rural upbringing to the bustling streets of Accra, where he first honed his footballing skills with FC Peace before joining Cheetar FC in 2008 at Awutu Senya.



His former manager, Hay Yartey, shares tales about Atsu's resilience, recounting how he overcame setbacks and eventually secured a move abroad to Porto in Portugal.

The documentary delves into Atsu's personal life, capturing the tender moments shared between him and his wife, Marie-Claire Rupio.



Marie-Claire shares their love story, from their first meeting in Portugal to the special memories they created together.



She reflects on the depth of the loss and how she is coping with family and life after the passing of her beloved.



The story tragically shifts to Atsu's untimely passing and the profound impact he left behind through his philanthropic endeavours.



Atsu died at 31 years old but he left an indelible mark on the world stage, representing the Black Stars in 65 international appearances. His illustrious career saw him grace the pitches of clubs like Vitesse, Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Everton, and Malaga, among others.

Watch the documentary below







