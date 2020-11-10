Newcastle to terminate Christian Atsu’s contract

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

English Premier League side Newcastle are considering terminating the contract of Ghana winger Christian Atsu.

Atsu is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club this season after being left out of their 25-man squad for the competition.



His only game in the season so far came in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn Rovers where he played only ten minutes.



Atsu’s contract is to expire at the end of the current season but Newcastle are contemplating terminating the contract to allow him leave in January transfer window.



In the summer transfer window, Atsu was linked with Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Watford but no deal materialized with the winger frozen out of the squad.



According to reports in the English media, Newcastle are prepared to pay up the remainder of the 29-year-old’s contract to see him out of the club.

Newcastle coach Steve Bruce in the transfer window urged the forward to find a new club because he does not feature in his plans.



“Selecting the squad is always difficult because you know you have to leave people out. With all the players, they’re professionals and they want to play week in, week out.



“With the players we’ve brought in, it makes it even tougher but it’s a decision you have to make. Those who aren’t involved will continue to train and keep themselves right and once we hit December and January, we hope we can get them fixed up with clubs,” he told the club’s website.



On the international scene, Atsu is yet to feature for new Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor.



He has been left out of all three call-ups made by Akonnor since assuming the post in January this year.