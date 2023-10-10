Newly-elected GFA Executive Council members sworn into office

The newly-elected Executive Council Members signed the Oath of Office

Members of the newly-elected Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have been sworn into office.

They will serve a tenure of four years.



The swearing-in ceremony took place at the first meeting of the Ghana FA leadership after last week’s elective congress.



“Members of the newly elected Executive Council have been sworn into office for a four-year mandate. The Swearing-in ceremony took place at the first meeting held on Monday, October 9, 2023.



“Present at the meeting were President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Mark Addo, Dr. Ransford Abbey, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, Eugene Nobel Amon Noel and Gideon Fosu,” a GFA communique on the swearing-in ceremony announced on Monday.

The only member who was absent from the ceremony was James Kwesi Appiah.



He is out of the country to begin his new role as head coach of Sudan and asked permission from the GFA President.