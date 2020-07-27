Sports News

News to clear under-17, under- 20 female teams for training positive - Amoh

Vice-Chairman of the Women’s League Board, Madam Roselyn Amoh

Vice-Chairman of the Women’s League Board, Madam Roselyn Amoh has described the easing of restrictions for the Under-17 and Under-20 female national teams as laudable.

Speaking Isaac Worlanyo Wallace on Rainbow Sports, she said the two teams were preparing for the under-17 world cup and under-20 world cup before the COVID-19 outbreak.



She said the teams had not finished playing the qualifiers before the world football governing body suspended all football-related activities.



Madam Amoh explained the Maidens (Under-17) would be playing their qualifiers in September whereas the Black Princesses (Under-20) would also be resuming the qualifiers.



This she explained needed the teams to resume training hence the Ghana Football Association (GFA) wrote to the government top clear the teams to resume training.



She indicated they were expecting to have received the news in the quiet but for the president to factor this in his national address meant that they have attached a premium on the tournaments ahead.

She was hopeful all the players would be tested before they are admitted to camp for training.



Meanwhile, she has hinted no visitations would be allowed when the two teams resume camping.



The President i his 14th national address announced that "Our female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September."



"Whilst in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly all the protocols issued by Government, CAF and FIFA against COVID-19. All other team and contact sports, and competitive sporting events remain suspended till further notice.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.