Next Black Stars coach will struggle - Oti Akenteng

Former GFA Technical Director, Oti Akenteng

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng says the next Black Stars coach will struggle after failing to evaluate the team’s poor showing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations before Chris Hughton's sacking.

Ghana bowed out at group stage after failing to win any of their group games. The Black Stars drew two and lost one, finishing third in Group B.



Chris Hughton, who led the team to the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast was shown the exit door just after the Black Stars elimination from the tournament.



But Oti Akenteng thinks Hughton should have been allowed to submit his report to aid his successor.



“We need proper evaluation in order to fix our game. A situational analysis should have been done before sacking Chris Hughton. We all know Hughton failed at the AFCON but we should have allowed him to submit his report before we embark on anything” he said in an audio aired on Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com.

“I think any coach who will replace Hughton will face some challenges because we didn’t do any evaluation to know the problem at stake” he said.



Oti Akenteng is currently the technical director of the Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.



His is considered as one of the experience coaches in the country at the moment having served Hearts of Oak.



He served as the Ghana Football Association technical director during Kwesi Nyantakyi’s reign.