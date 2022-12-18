Next Ghana coach should be world class - Veteran coach Sarpong

Former Ebusua coach J.E. Sarpong

Former Ebusua coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has charged the Ghana Football Association to appoint a class coach as new Black Stars gaffer.

Coach Otto Addo has left the role following Black Stars' exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana finished bottom of Group H with three points after losing to Portugal and Uruguay, having beaten South Korea in between.



"We need consistency in team-building, hence the need to keep the core of our team for a long period so that we can establish stability and cohesion among the players."



"With this, we can transform the team to be highly competitive,” Coach Sarpong told the Daily Graphic.

"He should be a world-class coach who should do everything to avoid being influenced in selecting players who are in top shape and fit his strategy and game plan.



"He should also be a coach who knows his job and will avoid any external influence."



He added, "The FA should adopt a triangular system of team-building, comprising the recruitment of highly qualified staff to administer the team, a talent hunt across the country to unearth talented footballers who will be groomed to feed the national team, and the provision of first-class facilities which would be used by the players during training and competitive matches."