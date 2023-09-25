Neymar clashes with Al Hilal coach, demands his sacking

Neymar

Al Hilal superstar, Neymar dos Santos, has reportedly asked for the sacking of the club's manager Jorge Jesus after a clash between the two.

According to Spanish outlet Diario SPORT, the Brazilian has got off to an unpleasant start in Saudi Arabia with his manager.



The report indicates that Hilal manager, Jesus criticized Neymar's attitude on the pitch during the team's Asian Champions League match against Navbahor Namangan.



The player appeared to have to take the criticism strongly as it has led to bad blood between the two.



Neymar has played three games for Al Hilal since his big-money move from Paris Saint Germain. In the said match, he lasted the whole minutes of the game that ended one-all.



The Brazil all-time top scorer joined the Saudi Arabian giants for a €90.00 million transfer fee.

He penned a whopping €2.9 million a week in a two-year deal worth €300 million.



Per his contract, he is expected to earn, €4.80 a second, €288 a minute, €17,280 per hour, €414,720 a day, €2.9 million a week, €12 million per month, €150 million a year, and €300 million over two seasons.



EE/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards