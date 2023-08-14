Naymar

Paris Saint-German Star, Neymar Dos Santos Junior, has completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

The Brazilian will earn a whopping €2.9 million a week in a two-year deal worth €300 million.



Per his contract, he is expected to earn, €4.80 a second, €288 a minute, €17,280 per hour, €414,720 a day, €2.9 million a week, €12 million per month, €150 million a year, and €300 million over two seasons.



Pending an official announcement by Hilal, a renowned football transfer journalist has reported that Neymar will land in Saudi Arabia this week and will wear 10.

Neymar has now closed the chapter on his European football after 10 years since leaving his boyhood club Santos in 2013. He played for two clubs- Barcelona and Paris Saint-German.



He scored 294 goals and provided 190 assists in 497 professional appearances winning a total of 21 títitles.



EE/NOQ