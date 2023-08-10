Nice still interested in Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu

RSC Anderlecht turned down a deal from OGC Nice to move Francis Amuzu to France last summer. According to Belgian media, the French club is still interested in the winger.

Last summer, OGC Nice proposed nine million euros for Francis Amuzu. Even more, because of a bonus scheme, that figure grew to thirteen million euros. RSC Anderlecht rejected and increased the winger's salary significantly.



La Capitale is aware that Nice has expressed interest in Amuzu once more. The only difficulty is that the southern French club has noticed that Amuzu's performance has not always been consistent in recent months.

Although a formal offer has not yet been made, there is now a discussion about five million euros. While Anderlecht does not want to sell Amuzu for less, Nice does not want to just pay that amount.



Last season Francis Amuzu made 32 appearances, scored three goals, and assisted six in the league