Nicholas Opoku available for Amiens against Châteauroux after suspension was overturned

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku will be available for Amiens SC when they take on Châteauroux on Saturday after following a yellow card error.

The 23-year-old received an accumulated third yellow card during his side's Coupe de France round eight game against Dunkirk last week.



However, the disciplinary committee has ruled that the card issued to the Ghanaian was an error - meaning he will be available for his sides fixture against Châteauroux on Saturday.



“We were forced to make him play, the bad news is that he received a yellow card. We should therefore do without him against Châteauroux." Amiens coach Oswald Tanchot said after the match.



But the Ghana defender has been saved for the first time after the disciplinary committee overturned his suspension.

This follows the referee's report which stated that the yellow card was issued to Stephen Odey and not the Ghanaian.



Amiens SC will therefore be able to count on their rock for the trip to Pau this weekend.



But Opoku remains one card away from suspension.