Nicholas Opoku doubtful for Qatar clash

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku is not likely to feature in Monday’s game against Qatar after suffering a bruised muscle in his right leg in Friday’s 3-0 loss to Mali.

Opoku hobbled off in the 79th minute when he went in for a tackle against Mali striker Coulibaly Lassana and was replaced by Joseph Aidoo.



The medical team of the Black Stars led by Prof. Dr. Chris Adomako is currently assessing the player.

Ghana will on Monday play against Asian Champions Qatar in another friendly game at the Titanic sports complex in Antalya, Turkey.