Nicholas Opoku nominated for Amiens Player for the Year 2020

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku has been shortlisted for French Ligue II side Amiens player for the year 2020.

Opoku has been an integral member of the club since joining them in January on a short loan spell from Italian club Udinese.



Despite featuring prominently for the club in Ligue I from January, the club had to be relegated following an abrupt end to the season due to COVID-19.



The ex-Brekum Chelsea player had to return to Udine, however, Amiens re-applied for a second loan stint for the player who had impressed in his first spell.

The strong guardsman has been nominated alongside Regis Gurtner, Arturo Calabresi, Alexis Blin, Arnaud Lusamba, and Serhou Guirassy.



Opoku has made 15 Ligue II appearances this season and played seven times before the club's relegation to the second tier.



Fans of the club are expected to vote for their favourite to win the player of the year.