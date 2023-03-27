Nicholas Opoku receives late Black Stars call-up to replace injured Salisu, Djiku

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku

Amiens defender, Nicholas Opoku, has been handed a late call-up to join the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Luanda.

Nicholas Opoku who has been out of the Black Stars for the last couple of years now gets another shot in the team to give coach Chris Hughton options at the back with some players set to miss the game through injuries.



The two injured players who will miss the return leg against Angola are Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu and Strasbourg's Alexander Djiku.



"I don’t know Nicholas, as well as some of the staff members and the players here, do. So it was good to see him, not so long ago, and reintroduce himself to the players so this was good. I have watched a lot of games, videos, I can tell you that not so much live because it’s difficult to get round to watch so many live games. But I have always known of Nicholas."

"I know his strength, he needs no introduction. He is somebody that comes in easily; he has played games before so that transition is easy for him coming into the squad," Chris Hughton said after inviting Nicholas Opoku to replace the injured players.



Angola will host the Black Stars on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Luanda for the return leg of the 2023 AFCON qualifier.



