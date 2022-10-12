0
Menu
Sports

Nicholas Opoku sees red in Amiens' win over Dijon

Nicholas Opoku Nicholas Opoku

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku was shown a straight red card while playing for his French  Ligue 2 side Amiens SC in their 2-1 win over Dijon.

His absence did not cost his team as they still managed to record an impressive  2-1 win at the Stade de la Licome.

The away side started the game on the front foot as Dijon opened the score very early with Amiens goalkeeper Regis Gurtner scoring an own goal in the 4th minute.

At the 16th-minute mark, Dijon had a penalty kick but it was missed by Mickael Le Bihan before Nicholas Opoku was shown a straight red card for a vicious tackle.

The home side was reduced to just ten men but they managed to record a 2-1 as second-half goals from Antoine Arthur Léaute and former Chelsea wonder-kid Gael Kakuta handed Amiens all three points.

The former Berekum Chelsea defender has played ten matches for his side this season in the French Ligue 2.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah