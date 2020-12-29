Nicholas Opoku set to be shortlisted for Amiens Player of the Year Award

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku is in contention to be nominated for the Amiens Player of the Year award following an impressive season with the Ligue II side.

The former Berekum Chelsea defender joined Amiens on loan from Serie A side Udinese and has established himself since his arrival in January.



The 23-year old has established himself as one of the key figures for his side in his two stints at the club.

He has made 15 appearances in the ongoing campaign for the Ligue II side and registered one assist.



In his first and second spell at the club, Opoku has played 22 matches (7 in Ligue 1, 15 in Ligue 2).