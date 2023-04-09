0
Nicholas Opoku shines as Amiens secure 1-0 win over Nimes

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku put in a standout performance on Saturday as Amiens secured a 1-0 win over Nimes in the French Ligue 2.

The game was played at the Stade Credit Adricole de la Licorne.

Opoku played the full 90 minutes, registering 66 touches and completing an impressive 48 out of 56 passes attempted. The defender also made 9 ball recoveries, 3 clearances, and won 3 duels, while making 2 interceptions.

Opoku's distribution was particularly noteworthy, as he made 5 passes into the final third and completed 3 accurate long balls. The only goal of the match was scored by Gael Kakuta in the 49th minute, assisted by Mamadou Fofana.

With the win, Amiens moved up to 10th place in the league table with 40 points from 30 games, while Nimes remains in 19th place with 29 points.

Opoku has been a key player for Amiens this season, having made 26 appearances and provided one assist.

The center-back was handed a late call-up to Ghana's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying doubleheader against Angola but did not feature.

