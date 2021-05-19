Nicholas Opoku shortlisted for Amiens SC player of the season award

Ghanaian defender, Nicholas Opoku

Ghana international defender Nicholas Opoku has been shortlisted for the Amiens SC player of the season award after an impressive campaign.

Opoku, on-loan from Italian Serie A side Udinese Calcio has been a key cog to the side in the French Ligue II, amassing 27 games.



His outstanding performance earned him the Amiens player of the month for August, September and November.



The former Berekum Chelsea player will compete with goalkeeper Regis Gurtner and midfielder Arnaud Lusamba for the award with the winner set to be announced before the season ends.

Amiens fans will vote for the player of the season on Amenois 11 as well as the club’s website and all its affiliated platforms.



Meanwhile, compatriot, Emmanuel Lomotey has been named among the satisfactory players of the season.