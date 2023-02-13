0
Nico Williams' future at Athletic Bilbao uncertain

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams' future at Athletic Bilbao is in doubt. Nico Williams is yet to sign a new contract with the Spanish La Liga club amid links to several top clubs according to information gathered by Footballghana.com.

The 19-year-old winger has the opportunity to earn a place as the undisputed starter in the starting eleven led under coach Ernesto Valverde, who has stated that Nico has the potential to be a top player if he continues to work hard.

No news of Nico Williams signing a new contract has generated nervousness among fans who don't want to see the talented young winger leave. Nico Williams is a fan favorite at the San Mames.

Speaking on his contract situation after scoring at the Mestalla Nico said:

"I don't pay much attention to noise, I dedicate myself to playing soccer. These are things that my agent brings,"

Nico Williams' contract with the Red and Whites runs till 30th June 2024.

