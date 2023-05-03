Nico Williams nominated for La Liga Team of the Season

Spanish international of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams has been nominated for EA Sport's La Liga Team of the Season.
The 20-year-old who opted to represent Spain over Ghana has had an impressive season with Athletic Bilbao, scoring 6 goals in 31 games in the top-flight.
His exploits did not go unnoticed and has therefore been included in the team of the season nominations.
The Spanish-Ghanaian will compete with other top players for a place in the final eleven of the La Liga Team of the Year.
Meanwhile, his senior brother, Inaki Williams has been snubbed in the nominations for the team of the season.
Below is the list of nominated players:
Goalkeepers
Courtois -Real Madrid
Ter Stegen - FC Barcelona
Álex Remiro - Real Sociedad
Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid
Ledesma - Cádiz CF
Defenders
Koundé -FC Barcelona
Nahuel Molina - Atlético de Madrid
Arnau Martínez - Girona FC
Militão - Real Madrid
Le Normand - Real Sociedad
Giménez - Atlético de Madrid
David García - CA Osasuna
Pau Torres - Villarreal CF
Gayá - Valencia CF
Javi Galán - RC Celta de Vigo
Balde - FC Barcelona
Gudelj - Sevilla FC
Yeray - Athletic Club
Midfielders
Kroos - Real Madrid
De Jong - FC Barcelona
Brais Méndez - Real Sociedad
Canales - Real Betis
Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad
Pedri - FC Barcelona
Modric - Real Madrid
Darder - RCD Espanyol
Gabri Veiga - RC Celta De Vigo
Valverde -Real Madrid
Parejo - Villarreal CF
Gavi - FC Barcelona
Camavinga - Real Madrid
Nico Williams - Athletic de Bilbao
Isi Palazón - Rayo Vallecano
Álvaro García - Rayo Vallecano
Kang-In Lee - RCD Mallorca
Aleix García - Girona FC
Forwards
Benzema - Real Madrid
Lewandowski - FC Barcelona
Unal - Getafe CF
Joselu - RCD Espanyol
Griezmann -Atlético de Madrid
Aspas -RC Celta de Vigo
Borja Iglesias - Real Betis
Muriqi - RCD Mallorca
Dembelé - FC Barcelona
Raphinha - FC Barcelona
Vinicius - Real Madrid