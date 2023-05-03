1
Nico Williams nominated for La Liga Team of the Season

Nico Williams 987009 Spanish international of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams

Wed, 3 May 2023

Spanish international of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams has been nominated for EA Sport's La Liga Team of the Season.

The 20-year-old who opted to represent Spain over Ghana has had an impressive season with Athletic Bilbao, scoring 6 goals in 31 games in the top-flight.

His exploits did not go unnoticed and has therefore been included in the team of the season nominations.

The Spanish-Ghanaian will compete with other top players for a place in the final eleven of the La Liga Team of the Year.

Meanwhile, his senior brother, Inaki Williams has been snubbed in the nominations for the team of the season.

Below is the list of nominated players:

Goalkeepers

Courtois -Real Madrid

Ter Stegen - FC Barcelona

Álex Remiro - Real Sociedad

Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid

Ledesma - Cádiz CF

Defenders

Koundé -FC Barcelona

Nahuel Molina - Atlético de Madrid

Arnau Martínez - Girona FC

Militão - Real Madrid

Le Normand - Real Sociedad

Giménez - Atlético de Madrid

David García - CA Osasuna

Pau Torres - Villarreal CF

Gayá - Valencia CF

Javi Galán - RC Celta de Vigo

Balde - FC Barcelona

Gudelj - Sevilla FC

Yeray - Athletic Club

Midfielders

Kroos - Real Madrid

De Jong - FC Barcelona

Brais Méndez - Real Sociedad

Canales - Real Betis

Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad

Pedri - FC Barcelona

Modric - Real Madrid

Darder - RCD Espanyol

Gabri Veiga - RC Celta De Vigo

Valverde -Real Madrid

Parejo - Villarreal CF

Gavi - FC Barcelona

Camavinga - Real Madrid

Nico Williams - Athletic de Bilbao

Isi Palazón - Rayo Vallecano

Álvaro García - Rayo Vallecano

Kang-In Lee - RCD Mallorca

Aleix García - Girona FC

Forwards

Benzema - Real Madrid

Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

Unal - Getafe CF

Joselu - RCD Espanyol

Griezmann -Atlético de Madrid

Aspas -RC Celta de Vigo

Borja Iglesias - Real Betis

Muriqi - RCD Mallorca

Dembelé - FC Barcelona

Raphinha - FC Barcelona

Vinicius - Real Madrid

Source: footballghana.com
