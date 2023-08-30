Nico Williams nominated for La Liga U-23 Best Player

Nico William (second) from right

Spanish-born Ghanaian and Atletico Club forward Nico Williams has been nominated for the 2023 LaLiga U-23 Player of the Year award.

The Mejor JugadorSub-23 is an annual award given to players below the age 23 who excelled individually and for their clubs.



Nico, 21, will compete with four others namely; Pablo Barriors of Atletico Madrid, Kubo of Real Sociedad, Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Savinho of Girona FC for the ultimate.



Nico, a younger brother of Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has had a splendid campaign in the 2022/23 season, scoring six goals in 36 games for the Lions, but after three games in the 2023/24 season, he is yet to find the back of the net.



Williams first represented Spain with the under 18-squad in 2020, scoring two goals in four games.



He was called up to the Spanish under-19s in February 2021, and made his debut for the Under-21sin September of the same year.



Nico Williams received his first call-up to the senior squad by Coach Luis Enrique for the UEFA Nations League in September, 2022.

He scored his first goal for the national team in a friendly against Jordan and subsequently was called up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



LSN/KPE