Nico Williams on radar of Barcelona, other Premier League clubs - Reports

Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams is reportedly a transfer target of Spanish La Liga giants, FC Barcelona.

The talented youngster has been impressive in the past year and has now established himself as a key man for his Bilbao club.



Reports in Spain indicate that besides FC Barcelona, there are three clubs from the English Premier League keeping tabs on Nico Williams.



It is understood that Arsenal officials value the winger as a quality player with potential and will consider making a swoop for him next summer.



However, the English Premier League club faces competition from fellow London-based club Tottenham Hotspur.

In addition, Liverpool are also thought to be monitoring Nico Williams and will consider making a move to sign him in the future.



At Athletic Bilbao, Nico Williams is under contract until June 30, 2024. While the Spanish Club wants him to stay and are willing to present him an improved contract, the player will have a big say in deciding his future.



This season, the 21-year-old has made nine appearances for his club in the Spanish La Liga.



He has one goal and four assists to his name.