Nico Williams unsure about future at Athletic Club

Athletic Club winger, Nico Williams

Athletic Club winger, Nico Williams, has said that he still has no idea what he will do next season.

Speaking in a chat with DAZN, Williams stated that he is only 20 years old and has no clear plans for his future.



"I still have no idea what I'm going to do. I'm 20 years old, and I have no idea what I want to do. I have people who advise me very well, and I think everything will go well."



Despite this uncertainty, there have been reports that the Athletic Club has initiated talks to renew Williams' contract. According to Onda Vasca, negotiations will take place in the coming weeks.

Williams has been instrumental in the Athletic Club's recent victories against RCD Espanyol, Real Sociedad, and Almería, which have kept the team's hopes of European competition alive.



In a recent Basque derby, he also made a nice gesture by giving his shirt to a young fan in the stands who had an injured arm.