Nico Williams will be part of Athletic Club for many years to come – President John Uriarte insists

Nico Williams

The President of Athletic Club, John Uriarte is confident that youngster Nico Williams will extend his contract at the club.

The talented winger has become a key man for the Spanish La Liga side following outstanding performances for the team since last season.



Already, top clubs in Europe are considering making a swoop to secure his signature.



Amid reports that Nico Williams’ contract would soon come to an end, Athletic Bilbao President John Uriarte says the club is calm.



According to him, the club is putting together an attractive project that will keep the youngster at the club for many years to come.

“We feel calm about that. We think he’s going to extend and stay with us, this will happen.



“We want an attractive project, feeling sure that Nico Williams will be part of that for many years to come,” Athletic president John Uriarte said.



Sources say Nico Williams is happy at Athletic Club and will extend his deal if the conditions are right.