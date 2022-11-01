12
Nico Williams will return home – Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

Nico Williams 987009 Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has refused to give up on Nico Williams, despite the youngster committing to Spain.

Williams was called up to the senior Spain squad for the first time ahead of this month's UEFA Nations League games, and he made two appearances against Switzerland and Portugal.

The 20-year-old was on Ghana's radar following his senior brother Inaki Williams' decision to play for Ghana earlier this year, but he chose Spain when the opportunity arose last month and could be included in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki played for Spain before joining Ghana, and Okraku is hopeful that something similar will happen with Nico.

"He's been summoned to Spain, and I wish him the best, but he will return home (to Ghana)", Okraku said in an interview with Marca.

"I know he is coming home. Iñaki also played for Spain. We'll continue talking; he's one of us."

Nico is still eligible for Ghana until he makes more than three appearances for Spain.

