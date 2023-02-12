Nico scores, Inaki Williams grabs assist in Bilbao's win against Valencia

Nico Williams scored while his brother Inaki came on to provide an assist

Nico Williams scored while his brother Inaki came on to provide an assist in Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 victory against Valencia on Saturday evening at the Estadio Mestalla.

The home side scored first in the 17th minute through Samu Castillejo after receiving a wonderful pass from Guinea international Ilaix Moriba in the Basque area.



Valencia, who played with intensity almost scored a second goal in the 23rd minute. The visitors were alert to clear their lines.



After a great touch from Raúl García, the ball reached de Marcos who passed Nico Williams to score the equalizing goal in the 30th minute.

The game was open after the break, Inaki Williams came on and Yunus Musah playing for Valencia was substituted.



Substitute Inaki Williams assisted Sancet in the 72nd minute to score his eighth goal of the season.



Nico Williams was substituted in the 80th minute and replaced by Dani Garcia.