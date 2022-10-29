1
Nicolas Anelka was better than Thierry Henry - Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Etoo 11012019 3n6szm7mee9s1fsu16dkhbt1v 610x400 Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: goal.com

In a leaked video, Samuel Eto'o was heard claiming that Nicolas Anelka was a better player than fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry.

WHAT HAPPENED? When Eto'o opens his mouth nowadays, controversy is never too far away. In his latest take, which surfaced via a leaked video posted by Footballogue, the ex-Cameroon captain compared two of French football's most well-known strikers.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think Thierry Henry was not at the level of Anelka," he controversially claimed. "Titi was good, but I knew players... I preferred other players. In any case at my level, no."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eto'o rarely featured during his time at Real Madrid with Anelka, spending the majority of his spell out on loan at the turn of the century. Comparatively, he spent two seasons playing alongside Henry at Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT FOR ETO'O? Given his long list of headline-grabbing comments, it surely won't be long before he steals the limelight with another interesting opinion. It will be interesting to see whether Henry or Anelka respond to the leaked video.

