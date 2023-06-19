1
Nigeria, Senegal and12 African countries that have qualified for 2023 AFCON as Ghana risks missing out

Super Eagles Fy7TEKTXgAQn1BG The Super Eagles have also qualified for the 2023 AFCON

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana finds itself on the edge of uncertainty as fourteen national teams have successfully booked their tickets to the prestigious tournament Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars faltered in their quest for qualification after a disappointing draw with Madagascar. With one game remaining, Ghana must now tread carefully and avoid defeat against the Central African Republic to secure their place in the upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, Mali, and Guinea Bissau have emerged triumphant, cementing their spots among the elite teams set to compete in Ivory Coast next year.

As matchday 5 of the qualifiers concluded, a total of 24 countries have sealed their qualifications, with the top two teams from each of the 12 qualifying groups earning their rightful places.

Below are the teams that has so far qualified for the 2023 AFCON:

1. Ivory Coast (hosts)

2. Senegal

3. Algeria

4. Burkina Faso

5. Egypt

6. Equatorial Guinea

7. Morocco

8. South Africa

9. Tunisia

10. Zambia

11. Nigeria

12. Guinea-Bissau

13. Cape Verde

14. Mali

