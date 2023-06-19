Nigeria, Senegal and12 African countries that have qualified for 2023 AFCON as Ghana risks missing out

The Super Eagles have also qualified for the 2023 AFCON

Ghana finds itself on the edge of uncertainty as fourteen national teams have successfully booked their tickets to the prestigious tournament Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars faltered in their quest for qualification after a disappointing draw with Madagascar. With one game remaining, Ghana must now tread carefully and avoid defeat against the Central African Republic to secure their place in the upcoming tournament.



Meanwhile, Nigeria, Mali, and Guinea Bissau have emerged triumphant, cementing their spots among the elite teams set to compete in Ivory Coast next year.



As matchday 5 of the qualifiers concluded, a total of 24 countries have sealed their qualifications, with the top two teams from each of the 12 qualifying groups earning their rightful places.



Below are the teams that has so far qualified for the 2023 AFCON:



1. Ivory Coast (hosts)

2. Senegal



3. Algeria



4. Burkina Faso



5. Egypt



6. Equatorial Guinea

7. Morocco



8. South Africa



9. Tunisia



10. Zambia



11. Nigeria

12. Guinea-Bissau



13. Cape Verde



14. Mali



