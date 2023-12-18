Nigeria announce 40-man provisional squad for 2023 AFCON

Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have released their provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 40-man squad has 6 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 8 midfielders, and 13 attackers.



The squad has no notable omissions as William Troost-Ekong, Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, and other superstars made the list.



Experienced forward Ahmed Musa was also named in the squad and is could be set for his third AFCON.



Nigeria are in Group A of the 2023 AFCON alongside host nation Ivory Coast, Equatorial-Guinea, and Guinea Bissau



Below is the full provisional squad





Nigeria ???????? have as many as 13 strikers in their AFCON provisional squad.



Goalkeepers1. Francis Uzoho2. Adebayo Adeleye3. Ojo Olorunleke

4. Stanley Nwabali



5. Amas Obasogie



6. Christian Nwoke



Defenders



1. Ola Aina



2. Bright Osayi-Samuel



3. Tyronne Ebuehi



4. Jamilu Collins



5. Zaidu Sanusi



6. Bruno Onyemaechi

7. William Troost-Ekong



8. Semi Ajayi



9. Calvin Bassey



10. Kenneth Omeruo



11. Kevin Akpoguma



12. Chidozie Awaziem



13. Jordan Torunarigha



Midfielders



1. Wilfred Ndidi



2. Frank Onyeka

3. Joe Aribo



4. Alex Iwobi



5. Alhassan Yusuf



6. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru



7. Raphael Onyedika Nwadike



8. Kelechi Nwakali



Attackers



1. Victor Osimhen



2. Victor Boniface



3. Terem Moffi

4. Umar Sadiq



5. Ahmed Musa



6. Paul Onuachu



7. Cyriel Dessers



8. Ademola Lookman



9. Nathan Tella



10. Moses Simon



11. Emmanuel Dennis



12. Samuel Chukwueze



13. Kelechi Iheanacho