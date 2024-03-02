Nigeria appoint Augustine Eguavoen as interim Super Eagles coach

Augustine Eguavoen

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has named Augustine Eguavoen, a former Super Eagles coach, as interim head coach.

This decision follows the departure of the previous head coach, Jose Peseiro, whose contract expired on February 29.



Under Peseiro's leadership, the Super Eagles reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), ultimately losing to Ivory Coast.



Eguavoen, 58, is set to lead the team during the March international window.

This isn't Eguavoen's first time coaching the Super Eagles. He previously served as caretaker coach in 2005, replaced Lars Lagerback in 2010, and stepped in for Gernot Rohr in 2021.



He also has experience leading the team to a bronze medal finish at the 2006 AFCON and making it to the Round of 16 in the 2021 tournament.