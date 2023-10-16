Nigeria beat Ghana's 2023 AFCON opponent Mozambique 3-2 in friendly match

Nigeria Super Eagles came from behind to beat 10-man Mozambique 3-2 in a friendly at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, in Albufeira, Portugal, on Monday.

Mozambique who are Ghana's opponents in the upcoming 2023 AFCON scored the first goal as early as the 6th minute through Geny Catamo with Witi providing the assist.



Nigeria fought back to equalize through Terem Moffi in the 18th minute. Frank Onyeka then put Nigeria in the lead with a powerful shot inside the box.



Mozambique were reduced to 10 men in the 37th minute after one of their defenders fouled Joe Aribo.



Nigeria were awarded a penalty after 45 minutes following a handball inside the opposition box, and Moses Simon converted the spot kick to give the Super Eagles a 3-1 lead going into the break.



Mozambique reduced the deficit through Faisal Bangal in the 55th minute, but substitute Umar Sadiq had a goal ruled out for offside 20 minutes from time.

The match was important for Ghana, who are in Group D with Mozambique, Cape Verde and Egypt for the 2023 AFCON.



Watch match highlights below







