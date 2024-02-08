Nigeria beat South Africa in semi-final of 2023 AFCON but Ghana suffer social media trolls

Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties

The first semi-final game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was between two countries believed to be Ghana’s sworn football rivals but at the end of the match played on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Ghana became the point of troll despite not playing a part in the game.

Nigeria, who have historically been Ghana’s sporting enemies locked horns with South Africa whose resentment for Ghana was triggered officiating decision in the final group game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the semi-final of the 2023 AFCON.



It was a no-win situation for Ghana as victory for either side was definitely going to lead to a massive online troll and Nigeria who won the game did not disappoint.



After 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time the game had to be decided on penalty shootouts and Nigeria got the better of South Africa with a 4-2 victory.



Owing to the storied rivalry between them and Ghana and the fear of reprisal attacks by xenophobic South Africans, the Nigerians made Ghana the subject of their trolls instead of their opponents.



Led by Super Falcons legend, Asisat Oshoala and crocked forward Victor Boniface, the Nigerians made fun of Ghana on social media.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Asisat Oshoala tweeted “Why do I feel this victory pain Ghana pass South Africa”.



Boniface, who is back in Germany undergoing treatment tweeted “Chale go think say you be Merlin oo”.



Nigeria have booked a place in the final and will meet Ivory Coast who qualified with a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Sebastian Haller of Borussia Dortmund got the only goal of the game to help the Ivorians continue their ‘host and win’ bid.



Read some of the tweets below

AFCON so far pic.twitter.com/iXL7JDqNvB — Israel The Creator (@israel_obasola) February 8, 2024

Why do I feel this victory pain Ghana pass South Africa ???????????? ….. #AFCON2023 — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) February 7, 2024

Chale go think say you be Merlin oo @kwadwosheldon pic.twitter.com/YHhKyV1rwE — Victor Boniface (@boniface_jrn) February 8, 2024

Ghana ???????? and Cameroon ???????? go think say na odumeje use abido shaker run am for us .. But we never even touch those ones pic.twitter.com/QqMGuN0Bza — IFE NA NRI (@IfeNaNri) February 8, 2024

Nothing to see here Just Nigerians cooking South Africa as we did to Angola, Ghana and Cameroon ????????



A Thread ???? pic.twitter.com/B791nj4G0M — Agba Influencer (@tweetsbygoody) February 8, 2024

Nigeria ???????? your football team is as good as Ghana jollof. Naija jollof is as bad as Ghana ???????? football team. — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) February 7, 2024

Davido’s Away hits differently right now ???????? South Africa and Ghana you no fit see us fall ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/RP2FGy09yH — O.L.O.L.A.D.E ???? (@Itsololade_) February 8, 2024

1. Drink a cup of water this morning. Do that for your kidneys. If you’re from SA or Ghana, make it two cups.

2. Stay away from added sugar. Do that for your heart.

3. No soda or energy drinks today. Do that for your heart.

4. Eat at least an egg today. It’s good for your brain.… — Sub-Pharmacist???? (@subpharmacist) February 8, 2024

We did not even play against Ghana but na them suffer pass for our hand ???????????? — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) February 8, 2024

A South African Trevor Noah roasting Bafana Bafana of South Africa... So Nigerians, we don't need to worry that much any longer about them????????????... Let's concentrate on Ghana and their too much electricity at their hands????. #Xenophobia #AFCON2023 #BafanaKaofela Vice President pic.twitter.com/ryFyeQyQhp — PsymonNotTemplar (@PryncePsymon) February 8, 2024

Good morning #SouthAfrica. It is the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 morning after the night before. As @BafanaBafana have been reminded, football ⚽️ can humble you. #Nigeria, let’s go for trophy ???? ????????????, so that #Ghana can stop talking and we are only just one away from matching… pic.twitter.com/n3ddZYNnCc — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) February 8, 2024

Just imagine na Nigeria Colonize Ghana



Walahi they will never gain independence pic.twitter.com/E7tIq7gQwt — ???? Daddy Fernandes ???? ???????????????? (@Kingkuti_) February 8, 2024

