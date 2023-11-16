Nigeria begins another World Cup qualification journey after Ghana disappointment in 2022

Nigeria Super Eagles

Nigeria begin their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing out on the previous edition of the tournament to Ghana in the playoffs.

The Super Eagles come up against Lesotho in their Group C match at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Thursday, November 16, 2023.



The Super Eagles are determined to make amends for their disappointing failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, where they were eliminated by Ghana in the playoffs.



The memory of that defeat still stings for Nigeria, who will be looking to get their CAF World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start when they take on Lesotho at home.



Nigeria is considered the favourite to top Group C, which includes Benin, South Africa, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria's last World Cup appearance came in 2018, and they will be determined to return to the global stage in 2026.



With a wealth of talent at their disposal, the Super Eagles are confident of their chances of reaching the finals.



Lesotho, on the other hand, will be hoping to cause an upset in their opening match. Lesotho has never qualified for the World Cup, but they will be looking to make a mark in this qualifying campaign.



JNA/EK