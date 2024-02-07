Nigeria declares star striker Victor Osimhen fit for South Africa showdown

Osimhen's availability was uncertain after he missed Monday's travel with the squad

Nigeria's hopes for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final received a boost as Victor Osimhen, the 25-year-old Napoli striker, has been declared fit and ready to play against South Africa.

Osimhen's availability was uncertain after he missed Monday's travel with the Nigerian squad due to abdominal discomfort.



However, the team confirmed his participation after he joined them in Bouake and completed training ahead of the crucial semi-final clash.



“Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday. He has joined the team in Bouaké and has trained with the squad today,” Nigeria said on Twitter.

While the Nigerian squad flew to Bouake on Monday, Osimhen remained in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, where he underwent assessment by the medical team.



Having featured in all five of Nigeria's matches at AFCON, Osimhen's contribution has been vital, scoring once during the group stage opener against Equatorial Guinea.



The winner of Wednesday's semi-final will advance to face either Ivory Coast or DR Congo in the final, as Nigeria aims for its fourth AFCON title after victories in 1980, 1994, and 2013.