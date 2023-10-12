Nigeria escape Ghana in 2024 AFCON group stage

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not face Ghana in the group stage of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two rivals have been handed the same Pot for the upcoming group stage draw in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.



Ghana has been placed in Pot 2 with Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, and DR Congo. This means the Black Stars won't be in the same group as these countries.



This means Ghana and Nigeria as well as all countries placed will be grouped with any country from each pot, except for those in Pot 2.



The countries in Pot 1 include, Ivory Coast, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco, 2021 AFCON winners Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt.



The nations in Pot 3 include South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania, while Pot 4 is made up of Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Gambia, and Tanzania.



The last Ghana drew Nigeria in the AFCON group was 2006 when Nigeria won 1-0. Ghana finished third and failed to progress to the next stage while Nigeria topped the group.

The win is Nigeria's last victory over Ghana with the latter winning three of their last six meeting. The other three games ended in a draw.



In 56 games between the two in all competitions, Ghana has won 25 with Nigeria winning 12 and 19 games ending in a draw.



The 2024 AFCON draw will take place in Abidjan, on October 12, 2023, where Ghana will discover their group-stage opponents. The ceremony will be broadcast on CAF platforms on social media at 19:00 GMT.



