Nigeria's Leon Balogun accuses Ghana of using 'juju' to qualify for World Cup

Leon Balogun

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria centre-back Leon Balogun believes 'juju may have been involved' in Ghana's World Cup qualification.

The Black Stars edged the Super Eagles via the away goal rule to qualify to the World Cup for a fourth time. Thomas Partey's strike in Abuja ensured Ghana qualified ahead of Nigeria for the tournament in Qatar.

Nine months after the playoffs, Balogun revealed that Ghana's last minute decision to change venues could be based on black magic.

"It is funny because that season, the away goals rule had been scrapped everywhere. I don’t know why they didn’t do it in Africa…I have no clue. Until this day, I don’t understand," Balogun told The Beautiful Game.

"We did go to Ghana to play the first leg and it was a tough game. You know there was this whole fuss about them changing the stadium at the last minute on Tuesday when they have never lost and they say whether Juju may or may not have been involved also or whatever.

"It was tough for us. I can't lie.....It was really tough and we ended up playing 0-0."

Ghana have been eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar after winning just a game in three matches.

