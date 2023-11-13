Nigeria’s Moses Simon dedicates goal against Metz to late Raphael Dwamena

The late Raphael Dwamena

Nigerian winger, Moses Simon mourned the late Ghana international Raphael Dwamena on Sunday.

The winger scored for Nantes in the French Ligue 1 match against Metz and dedicated the goal to the late Ghana striker.



Raphael Dwamena, 28, on Saturday, November 11, collapsed and died during a football match.



In an Albanian Superliga game between his club FK Egnatia and KF Partizani, the striker started for his team.



Dwamena collapsed in the 24th minute and prompted the medical team on standby to take emergency action.

After he was rushed to the Kavaja hospital in an ambulance, he died as a result of a heart attack.



Saddened by the death of his African brother, Moses Simon decided to dedicate his consolation goal for Nantes FC in the 3-1 defeat to Metz FC today in the French Ligue 1 to him.



After finding the back of the net in the 12th minute, the Nigerian showcased a shirt under his jersey with the inscription ‘RIP Raph’.