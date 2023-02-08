4
Menu
Sports

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Seria A record

Victor Osimhen Napoli Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has broken the highest jumping record in Italian Serie A which was previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Napoli striker is now the highest jumper in the Italian top-flight league after scaling past Ronaldo’s 256-centimeter record.

In Napoli’s league game against Spezia, Victor Osimhen jumped two centimeters higher to break Ronaldo’s record.

Osimhen has now become the highest jumper in the history of the Italian Serie A, adding to his impressive record this season.

In 17 games played this season, Osimhen has scored 16 goals, making him the highest scorer in the league.

Napoli after beating Spezia 3-0 have opened their lead at the top of the Serie A table to 13 points.

Following his impressive season in Serie A, Osimhen has been linked with a plethora of clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG and Chelsea.

KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false