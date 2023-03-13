Nigeria's Vincent Enyeama named Africa's greatest goalkeeper of all time

Vincent Enyeama

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama as the greatest African goalkeeper of all time.

The IFFHS ranked goalkeepers from across the continent of Europe, Africa, South America and Asia from 1987 to 2022.



The ex-Super Eagles captain, Enyeama has been recognised for his heroics for both club and country during his active days.



Enyeama, now 40, played for NPFL sides Ibom Stars and Enyimba FC where his remarkable display caught the attention of many.



He made a century of appearances for Enyimba FC, scoring 10 goals from the spot.



He also won two CAF Champions League titles with the most successful Nigerian club.

While in Europe, Enyeama had spells with Hapoel Tel Aviv, an Israeli club where he netted 9 goals in 113 appearances.



The highlight of the 40-year-old's club career was in the French Ligue 1 with Lille where he plied his trade from 2011 to 2018 making over 143 appearances.



At Lille, Enyeama chalked an astonishing feat of keeping 11 consecutive clean sheets by going 1,062 minutes of Ligue 1 football without conceding.



On the international level, he is the second most capped Super Eagles player with 101 caps only behind Ahmed Musa.



Enyeama also captained the Super Eagles to glory at the 2013 Nations Cup in South Africa under the late Stephen Keshi.