Nigeria's predicted XI to face Ivory Coast in AFCON final

Nigeria will play Ivory Coast in the final

Nigeria are preparing to face hosts Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on Sunday.

After starting the tournament on a slow note, the Super Eagles established themselves as one of the tournament favourites by the end of their group campaign.



They are now in the final and GOAL takes a look at how coach Jose Peseiro could select his starting lineup.



GOALKEEPER: Stanley Nwabali



The Chippa United stopper has been one of Nigeria's best players at this Afcon and will be hoping to keep his fifth clean sheet in Ivory Coast.



RIGHT WING-BACK: Bright Osayi-Samuel

The Fenerbahce defender was a positional change in the last match against South Africa and took up the right wing-back role while Ola Aina was pushed to the left.



LEFT WING-BACK: Ola Aina



This is a player who is at home either as a right wing-back or on the left side of defence and that is a plus for coach Peseiro.



CENTRE-BACK: William Troost-Ekong



The central defender has been an inspiring leader and has scored two goals in this tournament, both from the penalty spot.

CENTRE-BACK: Calvin Bassey



Bassey has been a vital figure at the heart of Nigeria's defence and his presence against Ivory Coast will be key.



CENTRE-BACK: Semi Ajayi



Ajayi is one of the three centre-backs that has been used in this tournament by Peseiro.



CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Ogochukwu Onyeka

Even with the return of Alhassan Yusuf, Onyeka has already made himself a reliable central midfielder in this squad.



CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Alex Iwobi



Iwobi's combination with Onyeka in central midfield has been working well for Peseiro and they could hurt Ivory Coast.



RIGHT ATTACKER: Moses Simon



The combination of Simon and Osayi-Samuel on the right flank will be key in helping the Super Eagles break Ivory Coast's defence on the left side.

LEFT ATTACKER: Ademola Lookman



After scoring three goals in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals, Lookman was shackled against Bafana in the semi-finals and will be hoping to pick himself up on Sunday.



CENTRE-FORWARD: Victor Osimhen



The Napoli man has not been prolific during this Afcon but he remains dangerous and Ivory Coast defenders would pay close attention to him.



Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored the winning spot-kick against South Africa on Wednesday, is another option Peseiro has for this role.