Nigeria star Odion Ighalo joins third Saudi Arabian side in two years

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo

Nigeria Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Wahda on a free transfer.

The club becomes Ighalo's third Saudi Arabian side after Al Shabab and Ah Hilal. He joined Shabab from China in 2021 before securing a move to Hilal in 2022.



Details of his contract were not announced but Wehda, the oldest club in Saudi Arabia, had to beat Al Tai to secure Ighalo's signature.



However, multiple reports claim that the Saudi Pro League 2021/2022 goal king has penned a two-year deal.

Ighalo holds a pleasing record of netting 52 goals in 71 games in the League for both Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal. Last season, he scored 19 goals in 27 games to claim the goal king.



He could make his debut against his former side Hilal as Al-Wehda are set to face the starstudded Blues in the 2023 King Cup final.



EE/KPE