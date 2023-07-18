1
Menu
Sports

Nigerian MMA fighter Israel Adesanya wades into Ghana vs Nigeria Jollof war

Video Archive
Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian Mixed Martial Art fighter, Israel Adesanya has weighed in on the Ghana versus Nigeria Jollof war.

The argument over which country produces the finest Jollof dish has been lingering for several years and has projected the West African nations as the best in the preparation of the dish.

Speaking in a recent podcast, the UFC Middleweight champion, who reclaimed his title a few months ago, unequivocally sided with his home nation in the Jollof rivalry, favoring Nigeria over Ghana.

Adesanya who grew up in Abeka Lapaz disclosed that during his brief stay in Accra, he had the opportunity to try various Ghanaian delicacies, including Waakye, Banku, and, of course, the highly contested Jollof. According to him based on his first hand experience, Nigeria's Jollof stands tall.

"I lived in Ghana for a year and a half in Accra Abeka-Lapaz, if you know you know. I was out there in Ghana, I chopped the Waakye, Banku and we ain't jealous but Jolllof came from Nigeria," Adesanya said.

When asked which country got the best, the MMA fighter said, “Nigerians.”

However, Adesanya faced a counter from a Puerto Rican and Mexican on the show who claimed that Ghana got the best Jollof.

The MMA fighter who was shocked asked, “How is this Puerto Rican talking to me about Jollof?”

Watch video below



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing