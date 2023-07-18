Nigerian MMA fighter Israel Adesanya wades into Ghana vs Nigeria Jollof war

Nigerian Mixed Martial Art fighter, Israel Adesanya has weighed in on the Ghana versus Nigeria Jollof war.

The argument over which country produces the finest Jollof dish has been lingering for several years and has projected the West African nations as the best in the preparation of the dish.



Speaking in a recent podcast, the UFC Middleweight champion, who reclaimed his title a few months ago, unequivocally sided with his home nation in the Jollof rivalry, favoring Nigeria over Ghana.



Adesanya who grew up in Abeka Lapaz disclosed that during his brief stay in Accra, he had the opportunity to try various Ghanaian delicacies, including Waakye, Banku, and, of course, the highly contested Jollof. According to him based on his first hand experience, Nigeria's Jollof stands tall.



"I lived in Ghana for a year and a half in Accra Abeka-Lapaz, if you know you know. I was out there in Ghana, I chopped the Waakye, Banku and we ain't jealous but Jolllof came from Nigeria," Adesanya said.



When asked which country got the best, the MMA fighter said, “Nigerians.”

However, Adesanya faced a counter from a Puerto Rican and Mexican on the show who claimed that Ghana got the best Jollof.



The MMA fighter who was shocked asked, “How is this Puerto Rican talking to me about Jollof?”



Watch video below







JNA/KPE